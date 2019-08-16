World Invitational: Rain delays start of play at Galgorm and Masseerene

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is in contention after Wednesday's opening round

Play in the second round of the World Invitational at Galgorm and Massereene will not start until 10:00 BST because of heavy rain.

Jordanstown's Stephanie Meadow is three shots off the top of the leaderboard after day one.

Eleanor Givens leads the women's tournament on six under par with County Cavan's Leona Maguire five shots back following a round of 71.

In the men's competition, Craig Ross carded 64 to take a one-shot lead.