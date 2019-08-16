World Invitational: Meadow shares women's lead in Northern Ireland

Meadow is playing in a professional event in her native Northern Ireland for the first time

Home hope Stephanie Meadow moved into a share of the clubhouse lead in the women's event on day two at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

Meadow, 27, hit a one-under-par 71 at the tournament's second venue Massereene to move to four under.

That left her tied with Belgium's Manon De Roey with England's first-round leader Eleanor Givens in a group on three under after a 75 at Massereene.

Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez has the men's clubhouse lead on six under.

Playing at Massereene on Friday, Rodriguez led the field by three shots standing on the 18th tee only to suffer a closing double bogey.

Despite his unfortunate finish, the Spaniard has a one-shot clubhouse lead over France's Damien Perrier and Scotland's first-round leader Craig Ross who shot a one-over 71 at the tournament's main venue Galgorm Castle.

Another Scot Connor Syme, part of the stable of pop star Niall Horan's Modest Golf management group who are backing the tournament, is two behind after shooting a 69 at Massereene.

Syme's compatriot Calum Hill, who won the event last year when it was called the Northern Ireland Open, remained on his overnight position of four under early in his round while Ardglass man Cormac Sharvin stayed on two under after three early pars at Massereene.

With play being delayed by over two hours following heavy overnight rain, nearly half the field were only early into their rounds.

The event is a first for European golf with it encompassing separate men's and women's events with equal prize funds of £207,000.

European Solheim Cup star Charley Hull is the biggest name in the women's field and she picked up an early shot at Galgorm Castle to improve to level par - which left her sharing 15th spot at that stage.

Lurgan amateur Annabel Wilson continued her superb start to the tournament as she picked up an shot to move to three under after six holes.

The 18-year-old fired a superb two-under 71 at Galgorm on Thursday after learning earlier in the day that her A-Levels results would be good enough to secure a golf scholarship at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA).

Ireland's former world number one amateur Leona Maguire remained on one under after three holes while European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew was also on her overnight position of two over early in her round.