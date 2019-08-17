World Invitational: Play scheduled to resume at 14:15 after rain delay
Play is scheduled to resume at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland at 14:15 BST following a rain delay.
Play was halted shortly before 13:00 after a torrential downpour at Galgorm Castle in Ballymena.
Leader in the men's event England's Todd Clements was scheduled to start his penultimate round at 14:00.
Women's event leaders Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow and Belgium's Manon De Roey were due to begin their rounds at 14:10.
Meadow and De Roey are on four under par which puts them one ahead of a seven-strong group which includes Cavan woman Leona Maguire, Kildare amateur Lauren Walsh and English veteran Trish Johnson.
Sixteen-year-old Galgorm Castle amateur Josh Hill is only four behind men's event leader England's Todd Clements.
Hill, the leading Irish male at the halfway stage, shot a superb blemish-free three-under 67 at Massereene which leaves him sharing 11th on three under in the tournament which is a first for European golf with it encompassing separate men's and women's events with equal prize funds of £207,000.
Clements, ranked 1055th in the world and having never won on Europe's second-tier men's circuit, fired a 66 at main venue Galgorm, which would have been one better but for a closing bogey.
The 22-year-old is a stroke ahead of a quartet which includes Scotland's Calum Hill, who won last year's Northern Ireland Open at Galgorm, England's Laurie Canter, Italy's Francesco Laporta and Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez.