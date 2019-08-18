World Invitational: Stephanie Meadow takes women's title at Galgorm Castle

Stephanie Meadow

Stephanie Meadow earned an emotional home win at the World Invitational in Northern Ireland after holding off England's Charley Hull by one shot.

Solheim Cup star Hull had a four-foot eagle putt on the 18th to draw level but missed as Meadow, 27, holed out for par to take victory at Galgorm Castle.

Playing in her first pro event in Northern Ireland, Meadow's level-par 73 gave her a 10-under-par total.

Jack Senior beat Matthew Baldwin in a play-off to win the men's event.

Both English players finished on 11 under.

For the first time in professional golf in Europe, the Northern Ireland event featured separate men's and women's tournaments with equal prize money.

Heysham man Senior and Meadow both picked up £33,000 for their wins with runners-up Hull and Baldwin earning just over £22,000.

German duo Laura Fuenfstueck and Olivia Cowan shared third in the women's event - three off the pace - with Scotland's Kylie Henry in fifth and Ireland's Leona Maguire tied for sixth on five under.

Four ahead overnight, Meadow looked set for a comfortable victory margin as a birdie at the second increased her lead to five but hit trouble at the ninth as an errant fairway wood shot led to a double-bogey seven following a penalty drop.

The Northern Irishwoman recovered impressively with birdies at the 10th and 11th, which kept her three ahead of Solheim Cup star Hull.

With Hull getting a birdie at the short 12th before dropping a shot on 16, the margin remained three as the players stood on the 17th tee.

However, Meadow bogeyed the penultimate hole before finding the trees with her tee shot at the last as the pressure intensified.

After chipping out sideways, Meadow found the green with a brave third to 20 feet but a play-off looked on as Hull played a sensational approach to set up her short eagle chance.

But the Englishwoman missed as she had to settle for a final round of 69, with Meadow tapping in to complete a nerve-wracking win.

Jordanstown's Meadow finished third on her professional debut at the Women's US Open in 2014 but suffered a devastating blow a year later when her father died months after being diagnosed with cancer.

A back injury affected Meadow's career in 2017 but she earned her sole previous professional win on the second-tier Symetra Tour in the US last year.

Senior takes men's title

Senior, 31, was earning his second European Challenge Tour victory after a win in Scotland in 2015.

After Senior led for much of the back nine, Southport man Baldwin moved into the lead by birdieing four of the last five holes to complete a six-under-par 64.

However, Senior regrouped from a bogey at the 16th to birdie the last to force the play-off, which he won at the second extra hole with another birdie after he had signed for a 67.

The English pair finished two ahead of compatriot and joint overnight leader Todd Clements, who shot a 70, with France's Damien Perrier slipping back to fourth after a 71.

Last year's Northern Ireland Open winner at Galgorm, Scotland's Calum Hill, shared seventh spot - six off the pace - with Cormac Sharvin, the only Irishman to survive into the final day, tied for 21st on two under.