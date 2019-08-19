Liam Johnston credits holiday to Scots island for his good form

Liam Johnstone tied fifth at the Czech Masters in Prague on Sunday

Liam Johnston credits a holiday in the remote Scottish island of Coll for helping declutter his mind ahead of an important couple of months of golf.

He finished tied fifth at the Czech Masters to secure his best result in his debut European Tour season.

Before Sunday's event in Prague, the Dumfries man, 26, had four weeks off.

"I actually went up to the Isle of Coll with my girlfriend and chilled out there for a week, which was ideal," Johnston told BBC Scotland.

"Only 150 people live there and you don't get much service on your phone so it was perfect for switching off. There were literally no golf thoughts at all and I just chilled out.

"In that week alone I think I took one golf club out with me. My girlfriend doesn't play golf but she's starting to learn and it was more to teach her on the beach and hit some balls down there.

"I'd love to do a few more islands as it's really good fun, but you need to get the right weather, for sure."

Johnston's main goal is to retain his European Tour playing status for 2020 by finishing within the top 110 of the Race to Dubai rankings, in which he is currently 143rd.

Until the Czech Masters, he had made six cuts from 20 events during the 2019 season.

"The first few days of my four-week break I reflected on what has happened so far, assessed it all and made a plan going forward," said Johnston, who will next play the Scandinavian Invitational event in Gothenburg.

"Looking back on the year so far, I've not been as consistent as I would've liked. Aspects of my game, like my driving, put a lot more pressure on the rest of my game and stopped me scoring as well as I wished.

"But I'm totally optimistic looking ahead and I'm really looking forward to the next run of events."