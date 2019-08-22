Rory McIlroy: NI golfer recalls checking his bank balance for the first time after turning pro

Rory McIlroy is fifth in the FedEx Cup standings going into this week's season-ending Tour Championship

This week, at the Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy has a shot at pocketing over £12m.

Winning the season-finale event in Atlanta would see the world number three clinch his second FedEx Cup, earning him a massive pay-day.

Such riches are nothing new to the Holywood native, of course. When he won a Tour Championship and FedEx Cup double in 2016, he scooped £9.5m.

But, as he points out, there was a time when he was stunned by his winnings.

"Oh yeah," McIlroy said when asked if he could remember the first cheque he received as a professional which made him realise his life had changed.

"I played the British Masters in my first event as a pro, finished 42nd and won like £17,000.

"The next week, I went to the Dunhill, finished third and won £230,000. I'm 18 at the time, I didn't really know anything about taxes."

He added: "I went to Madrid the next week, finished fourth and won another £50,000 or whatever it was."

Riding high from a promising start to his professional career, McIlroy says he was taken aback during a visit to an ATM on a visit home.

"I went to take money out. I'm just 18 and have a debit card, so I put it in and it asks 'would you like to check your balance?' So I checked my balance and was like 'oh wow!' - I went straight to the jewellery store and bought myself a watch."

McIlroy can crown a stellar season on the PGA Tour, which has included victories at The Players Championship and Canadian Open, at East Lake this week.

McIlroy won The Players Championship for the first time in May

The four-time major winner will start the Tour Championship five strokes behind FedEx Cup leader Justin Thomas as part of the new staggered scoring system.

The 26-year-old American begins the tournament at 10 under par, with McIlroy at five. Patrick Cantlay, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed are at eight, seven and six under par respectively.

"It's going to be different," McIlroy said of the new format.

"I think it's the psychology of it. I'm starting five back and it seems very different, but at the same time you just have to control it the best you can.

"Hopefully, you can play four good rounds of golf and that's the lowest number at the end of the week."

McIlroy set for Swiss return

Meanwhile, McIlroy has been confirmed to play in the European Masters in Switzerland later this month.

The 2014 Open Champion, who missed out on his first European Tour victory when he lost a play-off at Crans-Montana in 2008, has not played competitively in mainland Europe since the 2016 French Open.

The star-studded European Masters field also includes Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia and European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.