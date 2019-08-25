Czech Ladies Open: Scotland's Carly Booth secures one-shot victory

Carly Booth finished a shot clear of four players at Golf Resort Karlstejn

Czech Ladies Open final leaderboard -9 C Booth (Sco); -8 C Thomson (Eng), H Davis (Eng), S Nuutinen (Fin), A Meysonnier (Fra); -6 O Cowan (Ger); -5 K Henry (Sco), L Murray (Sco), L Fuenfsteuck (Ger), K Lampert (Ger), A Suazon (Fra) Selected others:-4 E Givens (Eng); -1 C Williams (Wal), L Hall (Wal); Level R Taylor (Sco)

Scotland's Carly Booth was "overwhelmed with happiness" after ending a seven-year wait for her third Ladies European Tour title with a one-shot victory in the Czech Open.

Booth, who shared the lead heading into the final round, carded a two-under-par 70 to finish on nine under par.

English pair Charlotte Thompson and Hayley Davis tied for second with Finland's Sanna Nuutinen and France's Anais Meysonnier.

"I was so surprised," said Booth, 27.

"I holed my par putt and came off the last hole and had no idea I had won. After seven years, to finally get another victory is amazing."

Scotland's Kyle Henry and Laura Murray were part of a five-way tie for seventh place on five under.

Booth won both her previous titles in 2012 at the Scottish and Swiss Opens.