Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy wins by four shots for second title

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship for a second time to secure the FedEx Cup title.

McIlroy, 30, carded a final-round 66 to finish on 18 under par, four shots clear of second-placed Xander Schauffele and five ahead of third-round leader and world number one Brooks Koepka at East Lake Golf Club.

He pockets $15m (£12.2m) - a prize fund he has previously questioned.

"To play like that alongside Brooks and win, it's awesome," said McIlroy.

Speaking to the Golf Channel, he added: "My goal today was to win by even strokes. My goal was to shoot the lowest score of the week and I think with the birdie on the last I did that. That's why I was concentrating so much. It's such a cool way to end what has been a great season.

"I'm very proud of this and I'm going to enjoy this one."

American Koepka had held a one-shot lead after a weather-delayed third round, during which six people were injured after two lightning strikes.

But he hit a double bogey on the seventh hole and carded three further bogeys on the back nine to finish in a tie for third with compatriot Justin Thomas.

England's Paul Casey finished fifth on nine under par.

