World Invitational highlights on BBC One NI on Monday evening at 22:35 BST
BBC One Northern Ireland will have highlights on Monday night of the recent World Invitational when local star Stephanie Meadow and Jack Senior clinched triumphs.
The event saw separate men's and women's tournaments with equal prize money for the first time in Europe.
Meadow held off English star Charley Hull to win the women's event with Senior triumphing after a play-off.
The programme starts on BBC One Northern Ireland at 22:35 BST.