Stephanie Meadow: Northern Ireland woman sharing 23rd spot in LPGA event

Stephanie Meadow is 106th in the LPGA rankings

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is sharing 23rd place at the halfway stage of the Cambia Portland Classic LPGA event in the US.

Meadow, recent winner of the World Invitational women's event in Northern Ireland, fired a five-under-par 67 which moved her to eight under par.

The Northern Ireland woman is nine behind runaway leader Australian Hannah Green.

Green, who won the Women's PGA Championship in June, leads by five.

2017 US Women's Open champion Sung Hung Park shares second place with South Korean compatriot Sei Young Kim on 12 under with England's Charlotte Thomas level with Meadow on eight under.

Meadow is 106th in this season's LPGA rankings with seven remaining events.

The Northern Ireland woman's target will be to move into the top 80 by the season's end to maintain her full playing privileges for 2020.