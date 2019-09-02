Tom McKibbin: Holywood golfer among Ulster quartet in Ireland's Home Internationals team

Holywood's Tom McKibbin is the youngest member of the Ireland team

Holywood golfer Tom McKibbin is among four Ulster representatives in the Ireland team for the upcoming Men's Home Internationals.

McKibbin, 16, is the youngest member of the squad for the amateur event at Lahinch Golf Club as Ireland attempt to reclaim the title from England.

Colm Campbell, Matthew McClean and Tiarnan McLarnon complete the Ulster quartet for the round-robin event.

The Men's Home Internationals take place 11-13 September.

Ireland are hoping to win for the fifth time in the last six years having won four in a row between 2014 and 2017 before relinquishing their crown to England in Wales last year.

Campbell returns to the team after missing out in 2018 through injury. The Warrenpoint Golf Club man played a crucial role in Ireland's victories in 2016 and 2017.

McLarnon has also featured before, but McKibbin and McClean will be making their men's team debut. Rob Brazill and Keith Egan have also been selected for the first time.

Ireland team: Rob Brazill (Naas), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Keith Egan (Carton House), Sean Flanagan (Portmarnock), Matthew McClean (Malone), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene), Ronan Mullarney (Galway), Conor Purcell (Portmarnock), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), James Sugrue (Mallow)