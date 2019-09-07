European Open: Robert MacIntyre and Bernd Ritthammer lead

Robert MacIntyre (left) and home favourite Bernd Ritthammer are both looking for their first win on the European Tour

Porsche European Open third-round leaderboard -9 R MacIntyre (Sco), B Ritthammer (Ger); -8 P Casey (Eng); -7 M Schwab (Aut), P Larrazabal; -6 B Evans (Eng) Selected others: -5 G Migliozzi (Ita), J Winther (Den); -4 A Chesters (Eng) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Bernd Ritthammer after the third round at the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

MacIntyre, 23, carded a 74 while Ritthammer, 32, shot a 70, taking the pair one shot clear on nine under par.

The German looked set for a two-shot overnight lead on home soil with birdies on the 11th and 12th holes, only to bogey the 14th and 15th.

"Things didn't go my way today," said MacIntyre, who shot two bogeys.

"I fought well until the end. It doesn't matter where I am on the leaderboard, bottom or top, every point counts."

"It's just about the belief. I'm going to go out there tomorrow and play my best golf."

England's Paul Casey is a further shot behind the leaders on eight under par for the tournament.

Casey, who led after the first round in Hamburg, made five birdies and joined MacIntyre on the leaderboard at one point, but finished on 69 after two bogeys.

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal and Austria's Matthias Schwab are a single shot back in joint fourth.