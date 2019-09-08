European Open: Paul Casey wins by a shot in Hamburg

This was a 14th victory on the European Tour and 18 years after his first at the Gleneagles Scottish PGA Championship

Porsche European Open final round leaderboard: -14 P Casey (Eng); -13 M Schwab (Aut), B MacIntyre (Sco), B Ritthammer (Ger); -12 B Wiesberger (Aut); -11 R Wattel (Fra) Selected others: -9 A Chesters (Eng); -6 P Harrington (Ire); +1 P Reed (US); +2 X Schauffele (US) Full leaderboard

Paul Casey won his first European Tour title for five years with a one-stroke victory at the Porsche European Open.

Casey shot a six-under 66 in Hamburg to finish ahead of Scotland's Bob MacIntyre, German Bernd Ritthammer and Matthias Schwab of Austria.

It was a second victory of 2019 for the 42-year-old after success at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

It was a third second of the year for MacIntyre, 23, as he seeks his maiden win on tour.

Casey began the final round one shot behind joint leaders MacIntyre and Ritthammer, but he produced a flawless round of six birdies and not a single bogey.

Schwab had finished at 13 under, but was overtaken by Casey's birdies at 16 and 17, although the English golfer left the door open as he could only three-putt for a par five at the last.

Casey's target of 14 under was too much for MacIntyre and Ritthammer, who both left putts short on the final green to force a play-off.

The Englishman, a four-time Ryder Cup player, celebrated his first win in Europe since the 2014 KLM Open in the Netherlands.

"This is an incredibly prestigious tournament," Casey told Sky Sports. "I'm over the moon to be European Open champion."