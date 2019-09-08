USA retain Walker Cup with win at Royal Liverpool

Scotland's Sandy Scott was the leading points scorer for GB&I with two wins in singles and a half point in foursomes

The United States came from behind to defeat Great Britain and Ireland 15.5-10.5 and win the Walker Cup.

GB&I led 7-5 after day one at Royal Liverpool, but the visitors narrowed the gap after the morning foursomes to a single point.

The Americans then dominated the afternoon singles, winning eight of the 10 matches.

And they secured their first win over here since 2007 when John Augenstein beat England's Thomas Plumb 4&3.

A battling half from Scottish duo Euan Walker and Sandy Scott in the foursomes had ensured GB&I took a slender advantage going into the singles, which featured all 10 players from both sides.

But the leaderboard was quickly a sea of red. Scott won his second singles of the weekend with a fine 4&3 victory over Brandon Wu, but there was not enough support.

Tom Sloman of England also won his match, by two holes over Steven Fisk in the last game out, but by the time he had finished, US celebrations were already well under way.

Analysis

By Iain Carter, BBC Golf correspondent

The American team, led by captain Nathanial Crosby, had greater strength in depth that manifested itself, particularly on Hoylake's back nine.

The US side had more staying power late on Saturday and throughout the final day's play. Had GB&I rammed home the promising position they had earned midway through Saturday afternoon, things might have been different.

The US clawed their way back despite some encouraging home displays. England's Conor Gough, having just turned 17, looks a terrific prospect.

Nairn's Sandy Scott also has a temperament to suggest he will become a much more familiar name in the future. His 4&3 victory over Brandon Wu was the stand-out singles performance on the final day.