Solheim Cup glory would top British Open success for Matthew

European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew won her only major at the 2009 Women's British Open at Royal Lytham

Solheim Cup Date: 13-15 September Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland

Catriona Matthew insists leading Europe to Solheim Cup glory in Scotland would top winning the Women's British Open.

Matthew won her only major in 2009, just weeks after giving birth to youngest daughter Sophie.

"To be a winning captain here [at Gleneagles] would probably rank just above my British Open win," said the 50-year-old Scot.

Stacy Lewis has withdrawn from the US team with a back injury, with her place being taken by rookie Ally McDonald.

Matthew appeared in nine Solheim Cups as a player, including the European victories in 2003, 2011 and 2013, but the Americans and captain Juli Inkster have won the last two matches in 2015 and in 2017.

"I've always felt the Solheim Cup has been a highlight of my career when it comes around every two years," said the European skipper.

Lewis, 34, was named as a pick by Inkster, but her back flared up last week and she does not feel able to tee it up at Gleneagles.

"I know this was an incredibly tough decision for Stacy, but she also has the team's best interests at heart," said Inkster.

McDonald finished one spot outside an automatic place, and was already in Scotland as the team's first alternate.

