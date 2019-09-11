Rory McIlroy: Northern Ireland golfer is named the PGA Tour Player of the Year

McIlroy has previously won the award in 2012 and 2014

Rory McIlroy has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year for the 2018-19 season.

It is the third time in his career that the Northern Ireland golfer has won the award, which is voted for by the tour's membership.

The 30-year-old won the Tour Championship for a second time last month to secure the FedEx Cup title.

He had two other title wins during the season, with victories in The Players Championship and the Canadian Open.

"Rory's season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta," said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan.

McIlroy opened the 2019 calendar year with top-six finishes in his first five competitions before winning The Players to claim his 15th career PGA Tour victory.

