Sandy Scott's major dreams fuelled by 'role model' fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre

Roberto MacIntyre has impressed in his debut European Tour season

Sandy Scott says the success of his friend and "great role model" Robert MacIntyre has boosted his hopes of becoming a major winner.

US-based amateur Scott shone in winning both his singles matches in Great Britain and Ireland's Walker Cup defeat by the USA in Liverpool last weekend.

And the Scot plans to turn pro in 12 months once he has finished his studies at Texas Tech University.

"I want to be able to compete at the highest level," said Scott, 21.

"I definitely don't want to just be another pro on the tour circuit, I want to be competing to win big tournaments and majors. I want to make sure I have a successful career and I think it is very achievable."

While Scott, who has won twice on the US College Circuit this year, has been adding to his amateur reputation, he has watched in admiration as his former playing partner MacIntyre has taken the professional game by storm in his debut European Tour season.

MacIntyre, who joined the senior ranks in 2017, tied for sixth in his first Open Championship this summer at Royal Portrush and his second place at last week's European Open was his third runner-up spot of the year.

The 23-year-old is 13th in the European Tour's Race to Dubai, and ranked 95th in the world - one of just two Scots (the other being Russell Knox) in the top 100.

"I am good friends with Robert," said Scott, who won the Scottish Boys Open Stroke Play title in 2015.

"We used to play amateur golf together, foursomes together at the European Team Championships in France, and I always knew that he was a fantastic player.

"He was somebody I looked up to, being a couple of years younger than him, and him being at the top of the amateur game. He is a great role model for me.

"He has had a great career so far in the pro ranks, and any time a friend and team-mate of yours does well, it gives you confidence you can do the same."