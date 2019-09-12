KLM Open: England's Callum Shinkwin surprise leader after first round

Callum Shinkwin's best result on the European Tour came at the Scottish Open in July 2017 when he finished second, losing to Rafael Cabrera-Bello in a play-off

KLM Open - first-round leaderboard -6 C Shinkwin (Eng); -5 G Green (Mal), P Langfors (Swe), M Warren (Sco), C Paisley (Eng), M Southgate (Eng), N Hojgaard (Den), S Horsfield (Eng) Selected others: -4 S Garcia (Spa), S Jamieson (Sco), M Orrin (Eng), J Morrison (Eng); -3 S Brown (Eng); -2 N Colsaerts (Bel), E Molinari (Ita), L Westwood (Eng); -1 P Harrington (Ire); E P Reed (US); +4 JM Olazabal (Spa); +5 M Kaymer (Ger) Full leaderboard

England's Callum Shinkwin, 446th in the world rankings, is the surprise leader after the first round of the KLM Open.

Shinkwin produced an eagle on the 544-yard par five third in his six-under 66 to hold a one-shot lead in Amsterdam.

The 26-year-old has only made the cut at eight of 17 events on the European Tour this season.

Seven players are on five under, including England's Chris Paisley, Matthew Southgate and Sam Horsfield, and Scotland's Marc Warren.

Spain's Sergio Garcia, winner of the 2017 Masters, is one of eight players on four under.