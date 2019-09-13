KLM Open: Scott Jamieson takes two-stroke lead after second round

Scott Jamieson climbed eight places on the leaderboard on day two to lead the KLM Open

KLM Open - second-round leaderboard -11 S Jamieson (Sco); -9 S Garcia (Esp), J Morrison (Eng), M Southgate (Eng) Selected others: -8 S Horsfield (Eng); -7 M Orrin (Eng), S Brown (Eng), B Dredge (Wal); -6 L Johnston (Sco); -4 J Donaldson (Wal)

Scotland's Scott Jamieson shot a seven-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead over Spain's Sergio Garcia after the second round of the KLM Open.

The 35-year-old climbed eight places on the leaderboard as he moved to 11 under par after registering seven birdies.

Garcia, the 2017 Masters champion, climbed seven spots after a five-under-par 67.

Overnight leader Callum Shinkwin, James Morrison and Matthew Southgate are all tied on nine under with Garcia.