Solheim Cup 2019: England's Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Bronte Law to play in Saturday's foursomes

Charley Hull (left) and Azahara Munoz (right) won 1½ points for Europe on day one at Gleneagles.

2019 Solheim Cup: Europe v United States Venue: Gleneagles, Scotland Dates: 13-15 September Starts: 08:10 BST Coverage: Full live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app followed by an hour-long highlights show on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online

England's Georgia Hall, Charley Hull and Bronte Law will feature for Europe in Saturday's Solheim Cup foursomes.

Hall and France's Celine Boutier face Lizette Salas and Ally McDonald, while Hull and Spain's Azahara Munoz play Danielle Kang and Megan Khang.

Law and Spain's Carlota Ciganda face sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda.

Dutch debutant Anne van Dam and Sweden's Anna Nordqvist face Morgan Pressel and Marina Alex in the opening match at 08:10 BST.

Europe take a slender 4½-3½ lead over the United States into the weekend after Friday's opening day at Gleneagles.