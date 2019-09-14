PGA Tour: Kevin Chappell shoots 59 on return from back surgery

Chappell has one career victory on the PGA Tour - the 2017 Texas Open

Second round -13 Scheffler (US), Niemann (Chi), Shelton (US); -12 Long (US); -10 Chappell (US) Selected others: -6 Laird (Sco)

American Kevin Chappell became just the 10th player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 during his first Tour start in 10 months following back surgery.

Chappell, 33, missed a birdie attempt on the 18th that would have seen him tie Jim Furyk's PGA Tour record of 58.

He made nine consecutive birdies in his 11-under-par second round at the Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

"Ten months ago, I was laying on my couch and couldn't get up," said Chappell, who is fifth on 10 under.

"I just couldn't feel more lucky to be here right now."

Chappell, who shot a first-round 71 in West Virginia, is three shots off leaders Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann and Robby Shelton.

The world number 226 underwent surgery in November 2018 and he only played his first nine holes of golf in May.

"To go out and have my first start back on the PGA Tour to shoot 59, get myself in contention going into the weekend, I just couldn't be more proud of myself right now," he added.

"But to be able to compete at the level I knew I could do it at, I questioned that. But I think this certainly validates that my game is there. I still possess that ability."