KLM Open: Callum Shinkwin and Sergio Garcia share two-shot lead going into the final round

Callum Shinkwin and Sergio Garcia shake hands after the third round of the KLM Open
Callum Shinkwin (left) and Sergio Garcia (right) both carded six-under-par 66s to move into the lead
KLM Open - third-round leaderboard
-15 C Shinkwin (Eng), S Garcia (Esp); -13 N Hoejgaard (Den); -12 J Morrison
Selected others: -11 S Brown (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -8 A Chesters (Eng); -7 G Moynihan (Ire), S Jamieson (Sco)

England's Callum Shinkwin will share a two-shot lead with Sergio Garcia going into the final round of the KLM Open.

Shinkwin hit seven birdies as both he and Spaniard Garcia carded third-round 66s to top the leaderboard.

Denmark's Nicolai Hoejgaard, playing in just his third European Tour event, is 13 under with England's James Morrison one shot further back.

Scott Jamieson led by two shots overnight but a four-over 76 saw him drop to a share of 23rd on seven under.

