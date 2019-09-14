KLM Open: Callum Shinkwin and Sergio Garcia share two-shot lead going into the final round
-
- From the section Golf
|KLM Open - third-round leaderboard
|-15 C Shinkwin (Eng), S Garcia (Esp); -13 N Hoejgaard (Den); -12 J Morrison
|Selected others: -11 S Brown (Eng), M Wallace (Eng), M Southgate (Eng); -8 A Chesters (Eng); -7 G Moynihan (Ire), S Jamieson (Sco)
England's Callum Shinkwin will share a two-shot lead with Sergio Garcia going into the final round of the KLM Open.
Shinkwin hit seven birdies as both he and Spaniard Garcia carded third-round 66s to top the leaderboard.
Denmark's Nicolai Hoejgaard, playing in just his third European Tour event, is 13 under with England's James Morrison one shot further back.
Scott Jamieson led by two shots overnight but a four-over 76 saw him drop to a share of 23rd on seven under.