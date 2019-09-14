Solheim Cup 2019: Georgia Hall to face Lexi Thompson in Sunday's singles

Europe's Georgia Hall is the Cup's joint top scorer so far, with three points from three games

Georgia Hall and Lexi Thompson will be the third pair out in Sunday's singles in the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles.

Among Hall's English compatriots, Charley Hull faces Megan Khang, Jodi Ewart Shadoff plays Brittany Altomare while Bronte Law faces Ally McDonald.

Spain's Carlota Ciganda and Danielle Kang are the first pair out at 11:40 BST. In the final pair, Anna Nordqvist faces Morgan Pressel at 13:52 BST.

Europe and the United States are level at 8-8 going into Sunday's final day.

As defending champions, the US need to reach 14 points to retain the title, while Europe require 14½ to regain it.