Solheim Cup 2019: Europe beat USA 14½-13½ to win at Gleneagles

Europe won the last three singles matches to seal a sensational 14½-13½ Solheim Cup victory over the United States at Gleneagles.

Bronte Law, who moments earlier won her match on the 17th, sprinted up the 18th fairway to join the celebrations after wildcard pick Suzann Pettersen holed an eight-foot putt on the last to win the trophy.

"She got a bit of stick for getting that pick, but it shows she was the right one," said Europe captain Catriona Matthew.

More to follow.