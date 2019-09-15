PGA Tour: Niemann becomes youngest non-US winner for 96 years

Joaquin Niemann is the first Chilean to win on the PGA Tour

A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier Final Round Leaderboard (US unless stated): -21 J Niemann (Chi); -15 T Hoge; -14 B Harman, N Lashley, H English, R Werenski Selected others: -5 M Laird (Sco), B Watson

Joaquin Niemann became the youngest international winner on the PGA Tour since 1923 with a six-shot win in the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

The 20-year-old carded a final-round 64 to secure his maiden victory on his 44th start on 21 under par.

Niemann, who was the amateur world number one from May 2017 to April 2018, is also the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour.

"I've been thinking about this my whole life," he said afterwards.

Niemann began the day with a two-shot lead but never looked like relinquishing his advantage as he won at a younger age in America than the late Seve Ballesteros or Rory McIlroy.

The tournament was the first of the 2019-20 season on the PGA Tour and Niemann earns a three-year exemption and a spot at The Masters at Augusta next April.