Catriona Matthew would captain Europe again in Solheim Cup

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Europe beat USA by one point to win Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew "wouldn't say no" to captaining Europe again after their Solheim Cup victory at Gleneagles.

Europe triumphed in the tournament for the first time since 2013 by winning the last three singles matches to seal a 14½-13½ win over the United States.

"I really enjoyed this one, there's been no better moment," Matthew said.

"I won't say no, not ruling it out. You need to be asked and it maybe depends on what other players want to have a got at it. I wouldn't say no."

Suzann Pettersen, who later announced her retirement, holed an eight-foot putt on the last to win the trophy.

And Matthew said: "I couldn't believe it.

"With half-an-hour to go, I thought we were probably going to be 14-14 and the Americans would retain.

"The finish, that last 10 minutes was just unbelievable."