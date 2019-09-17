Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen says retirement was not planned

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Europe beat USA by one point to win Solheim Cup

Suzann Pettersen says her instant retirement after winning the Solheim Cup was not planned and she "does not have the nerves" for another appearance for Europe against the United States.

The Norwegian, 38, sank the crucial putt in the thrilling win over the US after nearly two years out of the game.

The world number 665 was set to be a vice-captain before getting a wildcard from Europe's captain Catriona Matthew.

"It's just a fairytale ending to what was an amazing week," she said.

Minutes after holing the most memorable putt of her career, Pettersen announced her retirement - but says it was not a premeditated decision.

"It just came to me as I was standing there with everyone. It was not planned. I just grabbed the moment," the two-time major champion said.

"I'm done now. I told the girls this is it, I'm not going to do it again. I don't have the nerves for it."

Pettersen - at the centre of controversy over the concession of a putt in the 2015 match - took time out of the game in November 2017 to have a baby.

But after returning to competitive golf earlier this year, Matthew handed her a surprise ninth appearance in the biennial match.

She repaid her captain's faith by completing a stirring victory over Marina Alex with a birdie at the 18th that she says is a moment that would be impossible to surpass.

"I never thought I was going to be able to do this again," Pettersen told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I've always said it, the Solheims have meant the world to me.

"It's probably [given me] the biggest highlights of my career and, being a part of that on Sunday on the 18th green, nothing is ever going to top it so I might as well leave on top and say enough is enough.

"It doesn't matter if I win another major or regular tournament - nothing is going to beat it.

"For me, it was almost like a perfect stage to say goodbye to professional golf."

While Pettersen has been tipped as Europe's next captain, there has also been support for Matthew to continue in the role.

Europe's 2019 heroine certainly believes the quiet Scot was a perfect fit for the role at Gleneagles.

"I have to give credit to our captain Catriona Matthew," said Pettersen.

"She was outstanding - calm and collected, and she had the confidence we could go out and do it on Sunday.

"I just want to thank her for the opportunity because not in my wildest dreams did I ever think that was going to happen again."