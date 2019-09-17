BMW PGA Championship: Injured Justin Rose aims to be fit for Wentworth

Justin Rose has withdrawn from Wednesday's pro-am tournament in a bid to be fit enough to compete on Thursday

England's Justin Rose is aiming to be fit in time to compete at this week's BMW PGA Championship after suffering a knee injury in the build-up to the Wentworth tournament.

The world number four has been receiving treatment since jarring his knee after slipping last week.

"Unfortunately, I have had to withdraw from Wednesday's pro-am as a precaution," Rose said.

"But I am doing everything I can to be fit to play on Thursday."

"I have been getting treatment on the injury and I have been working hard with [European Tour medical team member] Justin Buckthorp and my medical team away from the course in order to ensure I am able to play," he added.