Curtis Cup: Olivia Mehaffey and Annabel Wilson make GB&I panel

Tandragee's Olivia Mehaffey is the highest-ranked player on the team and is 19th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings

Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey and Annabel Wilson have been named in the initial Great Britain and Ireland panel for the 2020 Curtis Cup.

Mehaffey is set for her third Curtis Cup appearance while Wilson is aiming for her debut in the tournament.

The biennial competition sees amateur players from Great Britain and Ireland take on the United States.

Conwy Golf Club in Wales will host the event from 12-14 June next year.

The hosts are aiming to regain the trophy after a heavy 17-3 defeat against the USA in Quaker Ridge Gold Club in 2018.

Mehaffey, 21, made her first Curtis Cup appearance in 2016, where she secured 3 1/2 points in a victorious campaign for Team GB&I at Dun Laoghaire Golf Club.

The Tandragee native is currently on a scholarship at Arizona State University.

Lurgan golfer Wilson is the Irish Women's Close champion and the 18-year-old is set to take up a scholarship at UCLA later this month.

The final eight players for the team will be announced on 11 May.