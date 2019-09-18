Thorbjorn Olesen to remain suspended by European Tour until court case over

Thorbjorn Olesen is a five-time European Tour winner

Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen will remain suspended from the European Tour until his court case is finished.

The 29-year-old Ryder Cup winner made his second appearance in court on Wednesday, charged with sexual assault and being drunk on an aircraft.

Olesen, of Chelsea, south-west London, has also been charged with assault by beating.

He was arrested after returning from the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational on a Nashville-to-London flight on 29 July.

Olesen, who has been granted unconditional bail, did not enter a plea at a short hearing on Wednesday at Isleworth Crown Court.

A plea hearing is due to be held on 13 December, with a provisional trial date set for 11 May, 2020.

He has previously indicated he would plead not guilty when he first appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on 21 August.

"Thorbjorn Olesen remains suspended from the European Tour while the case continues," a Tour spokesperson said.