Rory McIlroy will compete in 2020 Irish Open after missing this year's event

Rory McIlroy was Irish Open tournament host from 2015 to 2018 but missed this year's event

Rory McIlroy has said he will compete in next year's Irish Open whenever or wherever it is played.

The world number two missed this year's event at Lahinch in early July to focus on preparing for The Open at Royal Portrush, where he missed the cut.

However, next year's Irish Open is set to move to a May date because of PGA Tour scheduling changes.

"I said I wouldn't miss it two years in a row so people can expect to see me there," McIlroy told BBC Sport NI.

As part of changes made to accommodate the Tokyo Olympics, the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational has been moved to the first week of July.

"No matter where or when it is scheduled, it wouldn't be ideal for it to clash with the world golf championship," added the Northern Ireland man, who recently clinched the Tour Championship title in the US.

"If it's that May date they are contemplating I will be back for it."

McIlroy, who is competing in this week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, won the 2016 Irish Open when it was played at the K Club and was tournament host from 2015 to 2018 before opting out of this year's event where Paul McGinley fulfilled the role.

The venue for next year's tournament is yet to be confirmed although Kilkenny course Mount Juliet has emerged as the favourite.