BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy 11 shots behind leader Matt Wallace at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy has won the Players' Championship, the RBC Canadian Open and the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship in 2019

BMW PGA Championship, Wentworth: (First round - early clubhouse scores) -7 M Wallace (Eng); -6 H Stenson (Swe); -4 S Jamieson (Sco), A Pavan (Ita); -3 S Brown (Eng), A Quiros (Spa), R MacIntyre (Sco), J Smith (Eng), R Cabrera-Bello (Spa), V Hovland (Nor), F Molinari (Ita), M-A Jimenez (Spa), R Langasque (Fra) Selected others: -2 T Fleetwood (Eng); Par S Lowry (Ire); +1 P Harrington (Ire); +4 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

Rory McIlroy posted a four-over 76 to finish 11 shots behind early clubhouse leader Matt Wallace at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The Northern Irishman was three under after five holes, but struggled on the back nine to come home in 42.

The round was McIlroy's worst since a 79 in the first round of The Open at Royal Portrush where he missed the cut.

Englishman Wallace had a flawless round of 65 with five birdies and an eagle.

Rory loses his radar

McIlroy could hardly have come into this tournament in better form with a first and a second in his last two events, and he was named the PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers for his three wins this year, including the $15 million Fed-Ex Cup.

He had shot in the 60s in 17 of his previous 21 rounds, and an eagle at the fourth and birdie at the fifth took him to three under.

But things unravelled spectacularly from there for the player ranked two in the world and highest in the field this week as he dropped three shots in a row from the eighth.

Standing on the 17th tee at one-over, the 30-year-old still had Wentworth's famous two closing par-fives to try to salvage a score in red figures.

Instead he lost balls off the tee at both holes to finish double bogey, bogey and return in 42 for his four-over score.

He faces an uphill battle on Friday to make the cut in what is the first qualifying event towards making the European team for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

Fans spur on local lad Wallace

Matt Wallace has enjoyed 10 professional wins in the last three years

Being part of Padraig Harrington's side is a main goal for Wallace, who missed out on being a captain's pick by Thomas Bjorn for the match at Le Golf National despite three wins in 2018.

Wallace has carried on that form with five top three finishes this year, including at last week's KLM Open in the Netherlands.

A victory has proved elusive for the world number 26 but having grown up in nearby Hillingdon, Wentworth is very much a home tournament and he was inspired by the surroundings.

Five birdies and an eagle at the fourth were the high points, while a fine par save on the last ensured a one-stroke clubhouse lead for the 29-year-old over 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson.

"I'm very pleased," he told Sky Sports. "I got off to a great start and that helped. The crowds were amazing and I had loads of friends out there following me."