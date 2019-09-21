PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy moves up Wentworth field after seven-under 65

Rory McIlroy was out early with Padraig Harrington and Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday morning

Rory McIlroy shot up the leaderboard in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth with a seven-under-par 65 putting him just outside the top 10 as the leaders began their third rounds.

After squeezing into the weekend on the cut mark of one over, McIlroy hit three successive birdies from the third.

An eagle and three further birdies followed on the back nine with his sole dropped shot coming at the 17th.

McIlroy's six-under total put him in a share of 13th spot as he finished.

Overnight joint leader Jon Rahm picked up two early shots to move to 13 under after three holes which put him two clear of Danny Willett and Justin Rose.

Former world number one Rose birdied the second and the fourth to join Willett, who bogeyed the first but regained the dropped shot at the third.

McIlroy was in the second group out on Saturday morning alongside European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington and another man who will be expected to feature at Whistling Straits next year, Tommy Fleetwood.

The Northern Irishman's round also included a short missed birdie putt on the 10th but he responded with another approach to two feet at the next before rolling in a 15-foot eagle putt at the 12th.

After a further birdie at the 15th, an errant tee shot on 16 led to his only dropped shot which he regained at the penultimate hole, where he took seven on Thursday after losing a ball.

McIlroy has had 15 top-10 finishes in his 20 events this year with his wins coming at the Players Championship, the Canadian Open and the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

Fleetwood was unable to keep pace with McIlroy as a 70 left him sharing 49th place on one under while Harrington is near the back of the field after a 75 put him on four over.