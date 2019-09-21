PGA Championship: Danny Willett and Jon Rahm stay in joint Wentworth lead

Danny Willett hit a birdie on the 18th to join Jon Rahm at the top of the leaderboard going into the final day

BMW PGA Championship third-round leaderboard -15 D Willett (Eng) J Rahm (Spa); -12 C Bezuidenhout (SA), J Rose (Eng), S Sharma (Ind); -10 R Cabrera-Bello (Spa), R Ramsay (Sco) Selected others: -8 P Casey (Eng), A Johnston (Eng), F Molinari (Ita); -7 R Fisher (Eng), H Stenson (Swe); -6 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Danny Willett and Spaniard Jon Rahm continued to share the lead after the third round at the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The overnight leaders both carded four under-par rounds of 68, which included six birdies and two bogeys apiece, to move to 15 under.

England's Justin Rose shot a 69 and is part of a three-man group on 12 under.

Scotland's Richie Ramsay is a further two shots back after a 67 and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is six under.

India's Shubhankar Sharma and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout are on 12 under with Rose after respective second rounds of 66 and 69.

England's Ross Fisher made history by recording the first albatross on the 18th at Wentworth which earned him a car from the sponsors worth £130,000.

The albatross helped him to a round of 66 and put him on seven under.

Willett was two shots behind Rahm going into the final two holes of the round but the Spaniard bogeyed the 17th and rescued a par on the last, while the Englishman birdied the final hole.