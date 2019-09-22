BMW PGA Championship: Danny Willett wins by three shots at Wentworth

England's Danny Willett has won the PGA Championship by three shots after a five-under-par 67 on the final day at Wentworth.

Willett began the day tied for the lead with Spain's Jon Rahm, who shot 70 to finish second, with South Africa's Christian Bezuidenhout third.

It is the 31-year-old's biggest win since the 2016 US Masters and the seventh of his career.

Justin Rose was eighth after a 72, one place ahead of Rory McIlroy.

"This has been a fairytale week for me," said Willett. "To win on home soil really has been amazing for me.

"This course produces fantastic winners and it's an honour and a privilege to put my name alongside theirs."

Willett completes long road back

Willett was catapulted into golf's higher echelons when he took advantage of Jordan Spieth's spectacular collapse to pick up the Green Jacket at Augusta three years ago.

But from the high point of that April afternoon in Georgia, Willett's game nosedived. This time last year, he was 319th in the world.

In a bid to get back to the top, he changed everything - his caddie, his coach, his management company, his home - and there were signs that things were coming together when he won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai last November.

But his game came together in stunning fashion over the four days at Wentworth. Scores of 68, 65, 68 and 67 were testament to that.

Tied with Rahm at the start of the day, birdies at the second and third put the Yorkshireman ahead and he was never caught. And he ended in grandstand style with birdies at both of the famous par fives to cap a superb performance.

With victory, Willett climbs back to 31st in the world and he takes an immediate lead in the qualification process for Europe's Ryder Cup team for the 2020 match at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin.

More to follow.