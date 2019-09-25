Dunhill Links Championship: McIlroy aiming for team win with Dad in Scotland

Rory McIlroy says this week is likely to be his father's final appearance in the Dunhill Links Championship team event

Rory McIlroy says performing well in the Dunhill Links Championship team event with his father will be as important as his overall finish.

McIlroy's father Gerry turns 60 next week and has indicated this will be his sixth and final outing alongside his son in the pro-am event in Scotland.

"I'm taking the team part of it almost as serious as the individual part," said the world number two.

"This is his birthday present. His last hurrah [in the event], I think.

"I said to him, 'What do you want for your birthday?' and he said, 'I'd love to play the Dunhill one more time'.

"Hopefully we have a good week and make it to Sunday."

'Dad's favourite week of the year'

McIlroy's father and mother Rosie sacrificed a huge amount during their working lives to help their son achieve his golfing dreams.

So over the last number of years, McIlroy, 30, has treated former scratch player Gerry to an annual outing at the three-venue event which sees rounds at Carnoustie, Kingsbarn and home of golf St Andrews.

"Whenever he gets to play here it's his favourite week of the year and he loves it and enjoys it and embraces it," added the four-time major winner.

"He knows a lot of the other amateurs that are playing. He obviously knows a lot of the other pros.

"He's in heaven this week, which is great."

McIlroy secured his very first European Tour card by finishing third in the event in 2007 but remains without a victory in the tournament after clinching three runners-up finishes.

In fact, the Northern Irish star is yet to earn a professional victory on Scottish soil despite numerous appearances in the Open Championship and the Scottish Open.

"With the history that I've had at this tournament, from getting my Tour card in 2007 to having a few chances to win and not quite getting the job done, it obviously would be really nice to win at St Andrews at some point," said McIlroy, who recorded his 16th top-10 of 2019 when finishing in a share of ninth at the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday.