Alfred Dunhill Links: Richie Ramsay has Race to Dubai top 50 in sights

Richie Ramsay is preparing for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews

Richie Ramsay has "no doubt" that he can qualify for the season-ending World Tour Championship.

The 36-year-old Scot is ranked 60th in the European Tour's Race to Dubai before this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Fife.

Only the top 50 will secure their place at the £6.5m event in November.

"You have got to be quite aggressive to the flags this week, because the scoring can be quite low," Ramsay told BBC Scotland.

"There is no doubt in my mind that I can get to that top 50 if I perform to my ability."

After a frustrating start to the year, Ramsay could be hitting form at the right time as he prepares to play over St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

He boosted his chances by tying for sixth at last week's PGA Championship at Wentworth - his second best finish of the season, having been fifth at the British Masters in May.

The Aberdonian, who has won three times on the European Tour, suggested that success sometimes comes from "realising what you want to do" and "matching your attitude to that".

"I have realised that, over the years, the guys who win tournaments don't shoot one or two under par on the Sunday - they are normally five, six or seven under par," he added.

"That is what you have got to do and it would be great if could do it this week, because there is probably no better place to win in golf, coming down the 18th at St Andrews."