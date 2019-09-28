Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Matthew Southgate hopes to keep his cool

Mathew Southgate takes a two-shot lead in to the final day of the Dunhill Links Championship.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns (third round) -20 M Southgate (Eng),V Perez (Fra); -18 P Waring (Eng); -17 T Finau (USA), J Lagergren (Swe); -16 J Smith (Eng), L Donald (Eng), A Pavan (Ita); -15 M Jordan (Eng), C Hill (Sco), W Jeung-Hun (Kor), L Bjerregaard (Den), T Hatton (Eng). Selected others: -14 R Knox (Sco); -13 R MacIntyre (Sco); -11 T Fleetwood (Eng); -10 R McIlroy (N Ire); -9 S Jamieson (Sco), M Pavon (Fra). Leaderboard

Matthew Southgate says staying "in check" will be the big task as he takes a two-shot lead into the last round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The 30-year-old is joint top with Victor Perez in St Andrews after picking up eight birdies to get to 20 under over the course of the day.

Fellow Englishman Paul Warring is 18 under, a shot clear of American Tony Finau and Swede Joakim Lagergren.

"It's pretty special stuff tee to green and sticking to the plan," he said.

"I'm so passionate about winning tournaments and being here at the home of golf tomorrow is going to be a difficult one to just keep myself in check and keep producing what I have done the first three days.

"The biggest job tomorrow is going to be keeping me in check rather than the golf swing."

Southgate made birdies on the 10th, 13th, 17th, 18th, first, fifth and sixth and drove the par four ninth for another gain, with his only blemish coming at the 14th.

Dundee-based Frenchman Perez made nine birdies and a bogey in a 64 at Kingsbarns, while Waring carded a 65 at Carnoustie.

English pair Luke Donald and Jordan Smith were at 16 under, with countrymen Tyrrell Hatton and Matthew Jordan, and Scot Calum Hill a further shot back.