Mediterranean Ladies Open: Spain's Carlota Ciganda wins on home soil

Carlota Ciganda (centre) has won her eighth individual title

Estrella Damm Mediterranean Ladies Open, Terramar Golf Club, Sitges (final round) -8 C Ciganda (Spa); -7 E Henseleit (Ger); -3 S Nuutinen (Fin); -2 U Wikstrom (Fin), C Wolf (Aut), L Fuenfstueck (Ger) Selected others: +2 L Hall (Wal), K MacDonald (Sco); +4 L Young (Eng), C Thompson (Eng); +6 B Morgan (Wal) Leaderboard

Carlota Ciganda won her first title since 2016 at the Mediterranean Ladies Open in Spain.

The Spaniard, who was part of Europe's Solheim Cup-winning team at Gleneagles, finished eight under par with a final round of 71 at the Terramar Golf Club in Sitges.

Ciganda started Sunday two strokes behind Laura Fuenfstueck but a round of 79 saw the German slip to fourth.

Esther Henseleit finished second with a seven-under-par 68.

"I am very happy to win in Spain, it was a tough day," Ciganda said.

"My family is here and playing in Spain is always special. It was very windy, with some crazy gusts on course but I played pretty solid."

Wales' Lydia Hall and Scotland's Kelsey MacDonald finished 10th on two over par, while England's Charlotte Thompson was 17th on four over par.