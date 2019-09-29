Dunhill Links Championship: McIlroys edged out for team win by Fleetwood

The father and son McIlroy duo were edged out in the team competition by Tommy Fleetwood and his partner

A stirring finish of six straight birdies from Rory McIlroy couldn't prevent him and his father Gerry from falling just short in the team event at the Dunhill Links Championship.

The McIlroys finished on 39 under at St Andrews along with Tommy Fleetwood and partner Ogden Phipps who won the pro-am team event on countback.

Fleetwood's 19-under total in the main event was four ahead of McIlroy.

Therefore, the English star and his partner were declared team winners.

McIlroy said on Wednesday that his father had indicated that it would be his final appearance in the celebrity pro-am event.

As a result of that, McIlroy added that the team event would be just as important to him as his overall finish.

After starting at the 10th, McIlroy had an up and down opening nine which included three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey.

But following three pars from the first, McIlroy finished his round in style with his six closing birdies as he signed for a five-under-par 67.

McIlroy's 15-under total left him sharing 26th spot in a large group which included European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington.

The Irish pair finished seven behind French winner Victor Perez who edged out England's Matthew Southgate by a shot.

Southgate's three-putt bogey at the notoriously difficult Road Hole 17th proved his undoing as Perez, 27, clinched a first European Tour triumph.

Former Northern Ireland Open winner Joakim Lagergren and England's Paul Waring shared third two shots off the pace with Fleetwood, who hit a 64, in a five-strong group one further back.

Open champion Shane Lowry was the top Irish finisher as he shared 15th spot on 17 under following a final-round 68.