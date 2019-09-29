LPGA Tour: Mi Jung Hur seals four-shot Indianapolis win

Hur began the tournament with a round of 63

LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, Indianapolis -21 MJ Hur (Kor); -17 N Madsen (Nor); -15 M Alex (US); -13 M Khang (US), S Yokomine (Jpn), B Law (Eng), M Torres (Pur); -11 H Kim (Kor) Selected others -10 G Hall (Eng); -6 G Dryburgh (Sco); +1 JE Shadoff (Eng)

South Korea's Mi Jung Hur completed a four-shot victory at the LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship.

The 29-year-old world number 40 ended a five-year title drought by winning last month's Ladies Scottish Open.

Hur, who led throughout and was two clear overnight in Indianapolis, carded a bogey-free four-under round of 68 to finish on 21 under.

Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot 67 for second place, with England's Bronte Law tied fourth on 13 under after a 70.

Former Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall had an eagle and two birdies in the first four holes but bogeyed two of the closing three for a share of ninth at 10 under.

The tournament was held at Brickyard Crossing, where the last four holes are inside the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway Oval.

Hur ensured there would be no final-day crash as she posted four birdies in the opening 13 holes to seal her fourth LPGA title.

Korean players have captured 13 of 26 tournaments this year, world number one Ko Jin-young winning four times.