Irish Open 2020: Tournament to take place in May

Jon Rahm won the 2019 Irish Open at Lahinch, where Paul McGinley (right) was the tournament ambassador

The European Tour has confirmed that next year's Irish Open will be held in May, five weeks earlier than in 2019.

Rory McIlroy did not play at Lahinch this year, citing scheduling issues as the tournament took place two weeks before the Open at Royal Portrush.

The four-time major winner suggested he would be available in 2020 if the event took place in May, and the tournament is fixed to take place from 28-31 May.

A venue has yet to be confirmed for the 2020 Irish Open.

The new date is two weeks after the PGA Championship and three weeks before the US Open.