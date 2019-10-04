LPGA Volunteers of America Classic: Stephanie Meadow leads by two

Stephanie Meadow went through qualifying to get a 2019 LPGA Tour card

LPGA Volunteers of America Classic -8 Meadow (NI); -6 A Olson, D Carter (US); -5 C Knight (US), L Ruixin (Chi), M Jutanugarn (Tha) Selected others:-4 JG Lee6, IB Park (Kor), K Gillman, B Altomare, K Perry, H Green (all US), G Lopez (Mex) Full leaderboard

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow made five consecutive birdies to top the first-round leaderboard at the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic.

The 27-year-old's eight-under-par opening round of 63 gave her a two-stroke lead over Americans Amy Olson and Dori Carter in Texas.

Meadow, who went through qualifying to get a 2019 LPGA Tour card, has made only nine cuts in 20 events this year.

"I know I need a big week this week," Meadow said after her bogey-free round.

"So whatever I scored today didn't really matter, I'm just trying to get to the end goal," added the Antrim-born player, who faces a battle to avoid a return to qualifying school to gain her card for next season.

"It's been a while since I've put five in a row, which is fun. You know, you don't want to stop after three, you want to keep going," she added.

China's Liu Ruixin shares fourth on a six-under 66 alongside Cheyenne Knight of the US and Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn.