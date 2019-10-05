Hero Women's Indian Open: Meghan MacLaren one off the lead

Meghan MacLaren
Meghan MacLaren has won the Women's New South Wales Open for the last two years - her only Ladies European Tour titles to date
Hero Women's Indian Open, third round leaderboard
-8 C Wolf (Aut); -7 M MacLaren (Eng); -6 M Skarpnord (Nor), W Hillier (Aus); -5 T Daffinrud (Nor)
Selected others: Level L Hall (Wal); +8 C Matthew (Sco); +9 M Thomson (Sco); +11 F Johnson (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Meghan MacLaren is one shot off the lead heading into the final round of the Hero Women's Indian Open.

MacLaren, joint leader of the Ladies European Tour event after round one, shot a three-under 69 on Saturday that featured five birdies and two bogeys.

The two-time Ladies European Tour winner is one behind Austria's Christine Wolf.

"I'm right there at the top of the leader board. I can't complain too much," she said.

