Italian Open: Justin Rose two back after round one in Rome

Rose has finished in the top three four times since winning the Order of Merit in 2007

Italian Open first-round leaderboard -7 T Pulkkanen (Fin); -6 R Sabbatini (Svk); -5 S Sharma (Ind), B Wiesberger (Aut), J Rose (Eng), K Kitayama (US), J Luiten (Ned); -4 J Hansen (Den), A Johnston (Eng), M Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -3 D Willett (Eng); -2 L Westwood (Eng); level P Casey (Eng), F Molinari (Ita); +1 S Lowry (Ire); +3 P Harrington; +9 JM Olazabal (Spa)

World number five Justin Rose is two shots off the lead at the Italian Open after a five-under 66 in Rome.

The 39-year-old, 31st in the European Tour's Race To Dubai standings, carded seven birdies at the Olgiata Golf Club.

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, third in the standings, is level with Rose in a share of third place, with Finland's Tapio Pulkannen ahead by one shot.

Standings leader Jon Rahm, who won last weekend's Spanish Open, is not playing, with six events left after this week.

Out in the first group from the 10th tee at 7.30am local time, world number 353 Pulkkanen birdied five of his first eight holes.

Home favourite Francesco Molinari, twice a former winner of the tournament, is seven shots off the pace set by Pulkkanen after dropping three strokes in his 71, with Open champion Shane Lowry - second in the Race to Dubai - a shot further back.