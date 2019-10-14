New mixed golf tournament to be hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam

In 2003 Annika Sorenstam became the first woman to play in a men's PGA Tour event for 58 years

Men and women will compete against each other for one trophy at a new event to be hosted by Swedish golfers Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam next year.

The Scandinavian Mixed is co-sanctioned by the European Tour and Ladies European Tour and will feature 78 men and 78 women in its field.

The event, with a total prize fund of 1.5 million euros (£1.3m), will count towards world rankings.

It will take place from 11-14 June at Bro Hof Slott in Stockholm.

As well as counting towards world rankings, Race to Dubai points and Ryder Cup points will be available to the men, and Order of Merit points will be on offer for the women.

"I'm delighted to host the Scandinavian Mixed alongside Henrik in Sweden for the next three years," said Sorenstam, who retired from competitive golf in 2008 after winning 10 majors.

"Bringing women and men together in a combined tournament is exciting for fans in Sweden and for the global game as we continue to showcase golf is a game for everyone."

Women compete against men at the GolfSixes team event, while women's tournaments run concurrently with men's events at the Trophee Hassan in Morocco and the Vic Open in Australia, but this will be the first time they have competed against each other in a full-field format.

Stenson, 42, the 2016 Open champion and five-time Ryder Cup player, has committed to play the event for the first three years, while Sorenstam, 49, will play in the tournament pro-ams.