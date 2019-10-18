Tiger Woods says he is targeting the Tokyo Olympics as 'big goal'

Woods has returned to the top of the game after having four back surgeries between 2014 and 2017

Tiger Woods says next year's Tokyo Olympics are a "big goal" as he looks to add to his decorated career.

Woods, 43, won his 15th major at the Masters earlier this year but injury ruled him out of golf's return to the Olympics after a 112-year absence in 2016.

"I don't see myself having too many opportunities other than next year," the American said.

"Four years from now, at the next Olympic Games, I'll be 48 years old."

"To be one of the top Americans at that age is going to be tough," he added.

In terms of majors, Woods is the second most successful male golfer of all time with only Jack Nicklaus having won more with 18.

The top 15 players in the world rankings qualify for the Olympics, with a limit of four players from each country.

Beyond the top 15, the 60-strong field will be filled by a maximum of two players from each country who do not already have two or more players in the top 15.

Woods is currently ninth in the world but is the sixth highest-ranked American.

"I went to my first Olympic Games when it was in Los Angeles (in 1984) so now to have the opportunity to be a part of the Olympics, because golf in my lifetime wasn't a part of the Olympics, is an important aspect for us and the growth of the game," Woods told Reuters.

"The game has become so global, and so reaching, that I think the Olympic Games is a great extension of that and I'd like to be a part of it."

Justin Rose won men's gold for Great Britain in Rio when golf appeared at a Games for just the third time and first since 1904.