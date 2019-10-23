Josh Hill: Mena Tour win aged 15 breaks Ryo Ishikawa record

Josh Hill has bee praised by the likes of Danny Willett and Sir Nick Faldo

English teenager Josh Hill became the youngest male player to win an Official World Golf Ranking event - but could not claim his prize money.

Hill won the Al Ain Open on the Mena Tour in the United Arab Emirates at the age of 15 years, six months and 27 days old, beating Ryo Ishikawa's record.

Japanese player Ishikawa's previous mark, set in 2007, was 15 years and eight months.

"I really don't know what to say right now. I am shocked," said Hill.

Hill carded a final round 62 to reach 17 under par for the tournament's three rounds to finish two shots ahead of fellow Englishman Harry Ellis and land the title. However, as he is still an amateur, his £10,477 prize was given to professional Ellis instead.

'Seriously impressive and what's next?'

The Mena Tour is held in the Middle East and North Africa and Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points started being awarded to tournament winners from 2016.

Hill went into the event at 2,072 in the world rankings, currently topped by four-time major winner Brooks Koepka. His ranking effectively saw him tied with players who had not picked up any points in the OWGR's rolling two-year period in which points are accumulated.

With his first OWGR win Hill is projected to move up to around number 1,200 in the world.

"If you had told me during the summer that I will be winning a Mena Tour title against professionals and become the youngest ever winner of an Official World Golf Ranking event, I would have laughed at the notion," added Hill.

"I guess hard work pays. I am actually a little disappointed with my finish because I missed so many opportunities coming in. I honestly could have broken 60 today. I knew I needed a good start, and once I got it, I just kept hitting one good shot after the other."

Former Masters champion Danny Willett was among the high-profile players to congratulate Hill, tweeting the feat was "seriously impressive".

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo tweeted: "Great playing Josh... what's next for you?"

Hill was born and raised in Dubai but is the youngest member of the England Under-18 squad.