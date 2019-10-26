Zozo Championship: Tiger Woods holds two-shot lead in Japan after rain delays

The second round was played in front of empty stands because of the weather

Zozo Championship second-round leaderboard -12 T Woods (US); -10 G Woodland (US); -8 K Bradley (US), H Matsuyama (JPN); -7 D Berger (US), C Connors (Can) -6 X Schauffele (US), M Wolfe (US) Selected others: -3 R McIlroy (Nir); -2 P Casey (Eng); Evans S Lowry (Ire), T Fleetwood (Eng), +2 I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods has taken a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of the rain-affected Zozo Championship in Japan.

The 15-time major champion, making his first appearance since knee surgery in August, birdied the final two holes as he carded a six-under-par 64.

Woods, who is targeting a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour title, tops the leaderboard ahead of fellow American Gary Woodland.

The tournament will finish on Monday after Friday's play was postponed.

"I felt pretty good about it today," said Woods. "I hit the ball a little bit better than I did yesterday, which is nice, and I had the speed of the greens again.

"The greens are soft - they're a little bit slower today and we could give it a little bit extra rap on it. I left a lot of my approach shots below the hole and I was able to be pretty aggressive."

Round two had to be held over to Saturday when six inches of rain fell, and the PGA then said fans could not attend Saturday's play because of "safety concerns".

It is the first PGA tournament to be staged in Japan.

The rescheduled third round will begin at 06:30 local time on Sunday (21:30 GMT Saturday) and players will start the fourth round immediately afterwards.

The field will play until it goes dark, with the tournament concluding on Monday.