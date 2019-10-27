Zozo Championship: Tiger Woods extends lead in Japan

Spectators were allowed back on the course on Sunday following torrential rain

Zozo Championship third-round leaderboard -16 T Woods (US); -13 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -12 G Woodland (US); -11 C Connors (Can), B Horschel (US), X Schauffele (US); -10 R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: -4 P Casey (Eng), I Poulter (Eng); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

Tiger Woods moved closer to a record-equalling 82nd PGA Tour victory on Sunday after taking a three-shot lead at the weather-delayed Zozo Championship in Japan.

The 15-time major champion, making his first appearance since knee surgery in August, extended his lead over Hideki Matsuyama after the third round.

Woods finished on 16 under par.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy moved into sixth place, six shots off Woods, after the third round.

He had a nightmare 72 on the first day but a 65 on Saturday was followed by a superb 63, equalling the low round of the week, including six birdies and an eagle at the 18th.

Woods did not get off to the best start on Sunday, three-putting at the first, but he went on to card six birdies to stay in front.

Following the third round, all players then began their final rounds immediately in a bid to catch up on lost time because of Friday's play being postponed.

Play will be completed on Monday.

Round two had to be held over to Saturday when six inches of rain fell, and the PGA then said fans could not attend Saturday's play because of "safety concerns".

It is the first PGA tournament to be staged in Japan.